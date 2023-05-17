TONIGHT: Skies will clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunshine will return on Thursday as temperatures warm into low to mid-80s. Winds will stay calm out of the north around 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED: Showers and a few thunderstorms look likely Friday afternoon into the evening hours as the front moves through. A few strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail looks to be the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend thanks to our next cold front. The weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.