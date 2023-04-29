TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunshine returns on Sunday as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a bit breezy at times with gusts around 20-30 mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s.

EXTENDED: Sunshine will continue through early next week as temperatures slowly start to warm. Highs will be back in the mid-70s by Wednesday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from Thursday afternoon through Friday.