A strong cold front will continue to push east early tonight with showers and thunderstorms ending by Midnight in east Arkansas. A second cold front will bring another round of general showers and possible a thunderstorm Wednesday.

Colder and drier air will filter into the state Thursday through Sunday with mostly clear skies and highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A few showers will be back in the forecast early next week.