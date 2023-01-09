After that cold, frosty start, temperatures are rebounding to the upper 50s this afternoon. Some in South Arkansas may hit 60° today. Little Rock will probably stop short at 59°.

Tuesday will be about ten degrees warmer, then a few more degrees warmer Wednesday. But Wednesday night some rain and thunderstorms are possible ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through early Thursday. Chilly weather will be here for the second half of the week. There is a low chance of severe storms Wednesday night, but it’s still a chance.