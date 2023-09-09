SATURDAY: Temperatures will warm from the 50s and 60s into the mid to upper 80s. That might seem warm, but there will be no humidity and a northeast wind 5-10 mph making it feel really nice! Get outside and enjoy!

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Another beautiful day to get outside! The temperatures might actually be one or two degrees cooler on Sunday!

NEXT WEEK: Monday will still be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Monday evening clouds will increase from west to east ahead of our next cold front. That cold front will bring shower and storm chances to Arkansas on Tuesday. Behind the front will be a reinforcing shot of Fall-like air!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

