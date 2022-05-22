TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to fade from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for many Arkansans and into the upper 40s across the far north. We could see some sunshine by the morning. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The week will start off nice. Monday will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. There is a low chance for a shower or storm near the northern state line. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be split. The first half of the day will be sunny and mild with temperatures near 80°. Clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon and heavy rain and thunderstorms will arrive in the late afternoon. More on the potential for flooding here ↓

EXTENDED: The rain will stick around on Wednesday. But, Thursday through the weekend will be sunny with warmer temperatures each day! Temperatures will get near 90° by next weekend.

