THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with less humidity. Highs near 95. Heat index values between 95 and 100. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers and storms after 3 a.m. A few of these could be strong to severe in western Arkansas. Lows near 68. Wind: E 4-8 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning showers and storms. A few of these could be strong to severe in western Arkansas. Highs near 89. Wind: S 4-8 mph.
