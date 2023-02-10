High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and in the low to mid 60s Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will move through the Mid South Tuesday with widespread rain and an isolated thunderstorm. Expect lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.

A much stronger storm system and cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong to severe, late Wednesday into Thursday. Lows Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with highs in the mid 70s. High early Thursday will be in the low 60s with temperatures falling to around 40° by late afternoon.