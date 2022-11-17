After a low temperature of 26° in Little Rock Thursday morning, it is warming up thanks to the sunshine. However, it will still be well below average this afternoon. The average high is 61°. Little Rock will have a high of 52°. This evening will be clear and cold, then a cold front will be passing through and clouds will increase.

As the clouds increase behind the front some moisture pooling in NW Arkansas may squeeze out a few flurries, and there might even be a dusting in a few places in NW or even in far North Central Arkansas.

Friday will be cloudier and colder. More sunshine will return over the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up next week.