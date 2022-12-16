High pressure will bring clear skies and slightly cooler than normal temperatures through the weekend with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s to around 50.

A cold front will move through the Mid South Monday with areas of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow especially north of US64 and in the higher elevations of the Ouachitas, with lows around 32 and highs in the low 40s.

Arctic air will plunge into the central US Thursday with areas of light snow and frigid temperatures. Lows by next Friday morning will be around 10 with highs only in the 20s.