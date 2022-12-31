TONIGHT: Pesky clouds will stick around to ring in the new year. Tonight’s fireworks celebrations will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. The best news I can bring is there won’t be any rain!

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be around 50° with partly cloudy skies. The clouds will burn off in the late morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees on either side of 70°! Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Severe weather is the top focus Monday, but it won’t arrive until the late afternoon. The morning will start out with warm temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and strong winds out of the south. That will prime the atmosphere for damaging thunderstorms in the evening. Right now, the main concern will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. The risk remains relatively low, but it could increase as we near Monday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The storms will move out in time for Tuesday. Tuesday will be sunny and warm. The cold air behind the storms won’t arrive until Wednesday. The rest of the week will be cool and dry.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

