SUNDAY: Temperatures will start in the mid 70s Sunday morning and warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon. High humidity will make temperatures feel more than 100°. Locations in Western Arkansas may be under a heat advisory for feels like temperatures over 105°. Skies will be mostly sunny with a south wind of around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Most of Monday will stay sunny and dry with temperatures back into the mid 90s. In the afternoon and evening, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move in from the north. There will be a 50% chance of rain Monday evening in Little Rock. The timing of the rain will depend on where you are. Those in Northern Arkansas could see rain as early as Monday morning, while Southern Arkansas won’t see any until Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: The front that brought the rain Monday evening will stall over Arkansas. This will cause widespread pop-up showers and thunderstorms to impact all of Tuesday. The rain and clouds will keep temperatures in the 80s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The front will continue to sit over Arkansas and bring pop-up rain chances through Thursday morning. High pressure and sunshine will return in time for next weekend.

Enjoy the second half of the weekend! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.