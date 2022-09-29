After a morning that started in the low 50s and even the low 40s in some places, temperatures will rebound into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 79°. It will be a chilly one tonight with temperatures falling back into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Temperatures will be on a very slow increase through the 7-Day except for a few days early next week with a few clouds in the sky.