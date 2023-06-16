TONIGHT: Friday afternoon’s showers and thunderstorms will linger through 10 pm. The rest of the overnight will be quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday will be quiet, sunny, and hot during the daytime hours. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Saturday night will be stormy. A line of strong thunderstorms will move into west Arkansas around 9 PM Saturday night. They will impact the state with large hail and damaging winds until the early hours of Sunday morning.
SUNDAY: A few showers will linger Sunday morning. During the afternoon we will see clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Breezy southeast wind 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: It looks like our stormy stretch will finally come to an end! All next week looks dry and warm with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
