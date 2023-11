MONDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and breezy. Highs near 83. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Lows near 59. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and breezy. Highs near 83. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.