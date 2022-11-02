The clouds have cleared Central Arkansas, and it will be a sunny day. It’s cool this morning as we start in the low 50s. But it will be in the low 70s by Noon, and then Little Rock will have an afternoon high temperature of 78°.

Warmer weather is coming Thursday and Friday ahead of Friday night’s cold front and rain and thunderstorms. Some stronger to potentially severe storms are possible Friday night. Heavy rain is likely for most with some getting strong gusty wind.