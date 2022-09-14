TODAY: Today will look almost identical to yesterday. Temperatures are starting out comfortable in the 60s this morning and will warm up quickly into the lower 90s by this afternoon. Sunny and dry weather will continue today as humidity remains low.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s overnight under clear skies.

TOMORROW: Thursday will look very similar to today with temperatures warming into the lower 90s. A few more clouds will be present on Thursday, however, there will still be plenty of sunshine.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend as humidity starts to creep back into the forecast. Overall it looks like most of the extended forecast will remain dry, however, a few isolated showers will be possible on Sunday.