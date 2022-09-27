It’s a cool morning. Temperatures are starting off five to ten degrees cooler than they did Monday. But with dry air and a sunny sky it will almost get as warm this afternoon as it did yesterday. We’ll get to the mid-80s and perhaps some upper 80s in South Arkansas. Little Rock will reach 80° by Noon and then have a high temperature of 86° this afternoon.

Another cool front coming through Wednesday will kick up the wind Wednesday and Thursday, and it will make it even cooler for the second half of the week.