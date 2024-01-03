OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly clear and cold tonight with temperatures in the 40s till 9pm and 30s afterwards. The Quadrantids Meteor Shower peaks January 3-4, and weather should cooperate for viewing. Some patchy fog could develop overnight, especially along rivers. Low temperatures will drop close to freezing near sunrise.

THURSDAY: Chilly, sunny & dry conditions are on tap Thursday. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

SNOW POTENTIAL: Potential for snow moves over the northern half of Arkansas Friday. The best shot for winter weather will be to the north and west of the Little Rock Friday morning, but that’s not to say Pulaski County won’t see any flakes. Some accumulation (1″+) is possible over the Ozarks, with no accumulation expected for central Arkansas at this time. South Arkansas will only deal with cold rain Friday. Precipitation should start to diminish later in the day Friday, with drier conditions over weekend.



NEXT STORM SYSTEM: A second storm system moves through Monday and Tuesday to start next week. Rain, storms and even some snow potential over far north Arkansas will accompany this more potent system the beginning of next week.