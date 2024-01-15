OVERNIGHT: Cold! Temperatures will drop into the single digits with windchills below zero. The skies will be clear by Tuesday morning. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: No more snow, but it will be very cold on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits in the morning and afternoon highs will warm into the mid 20s with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The temperature will finally get above freezing on Wednesday! But not by much. Another cold front will drop temperatures back below freezing for Friday and the weekend. That cold front will bring the chance for rain, sleet, ice, and snow on Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like much, but it only takes a glaze of ice to cause dangerous road conditions.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram