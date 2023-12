It will be a beautiful sunny day, but we do have a cold start this Tuesday morning.

The clouds will be returning tonight. NW Arkansas has a chance of showers/flurries. We’ll stay dry in Central and South AR tonight, but Wednesday might bring an isolated shower with a mostly cloudy sky. It will also be a breezy day with a new cold front passing through.

North Arkansas may get a flurry or two tomorrow and again Thursday. We’ll all have a small chance of rain showers Friday.