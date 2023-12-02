TONIGHT: Clouds will clear from west to east overning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s over west Arkansas and in the 40s east. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will get back into the 60s Sunday afternoon. Skies will be sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler to start the week. Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will go up a few degrees on Tuesday. Most will get into the low 60s with sunny skies and a west wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

