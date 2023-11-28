TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.
TOMORROW: Temperatures will slowly warm on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Overall tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a few clouds moving in throughout the afternoon hours.
EXTENDED: Rain chances will return on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. A few thunderstorms will be possible, however severe weather is not expected.
