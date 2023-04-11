TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.
TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay light out of the southeast around 5 mph.
EXTENDED: More clouds will move into the area on Thursday as temperatures remain in the 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible across eastern Arkansas, however much of the state will remain dry. Sunshine and dry weather will return on Friday as temperatures make a run for the 80s. Saturday is our next best chance to see rain across the area. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday before our next cold front moves through. Conditions will dry out again on Sunday after our weak cold front moves through, keeping temperatures in the 70s. The 70s look to continue through early next week.
