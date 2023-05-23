TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight with a stay shower or two. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s overnight.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another sunny and mostly dry day with temperatures warming into the mid-80s. A pop-up shower or two will be possible, however, most of the day will be dry.

EXTENDED: Warm and sunny weather will continue into the rest of the week with highs in the 80s. Dry and warm weather will continue through the upcoming weekend. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 5 days.