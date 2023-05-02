TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another sunny and warm day. Temperatures will warm to near seasonal values in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain light out of the northwest.

EXTENDED: A few more clouds will move into the area on Thursday as a warm form approaches. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will return late Thursday into Friday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will remain likely throughout the weekend as temperatures remain in the 80s. Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances will linger into early next week as above-average temperatures continue.