TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight in southeastern Arkansas.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and mild day. A few more clouds will linger through the morning, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the mid to upper 60s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday. 70s will continue on Friday with our next chance for severe weather. A line of showers and storms will move through the state Friday evening. It looks like there will be a chance for severe weather along this line on Friday. The weekend looks to dry out with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby