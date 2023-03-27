TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight in southeastern Arkansas.

TOMORROW: Tuesday will be another sunny and mild day. A few more clouds will linger through the morning, with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be near seasonal values in the mid to upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm through the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday. 70s will continue on Friday with our next chance for severe weather. A line of showers and storms will move through the state Friday evening. It looks like there will be a chance for severe weather along this line on Friday. The weekend looks to dry out with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week.