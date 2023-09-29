TONIGHT: Clear skies and lower levels of humidity will make for comfortably warm temperatures overnight. Most locations will drop into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-90s. East wind 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Little Rock will likely tie or break a record high! Skies will be sunny with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Hot and sunny weather will continue through Wednesday of next week. After that, we will finally see some rain and cooler temperatures. A cold front will move through Arkansas Thursday, bringing showers and storms. Behind the front, we will see much cooler temperatures!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

