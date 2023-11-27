TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s.
TOMORROW: Tuesday will be very similar to today. We will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.
EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm on Wednesday before a rain chance arrives on Thursday, cooling temperatures back down.
