TODAY: Plenty of sunshine on the way for the rest of today. Temperatures will stay on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s.
TOMORROW: A few clouds will move into the area on Tuesday with sunshine peaking through. Temperatures will stay near seasonal values in the lower 50s.
