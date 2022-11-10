From the 50s this morning to the 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 76°.
A strong cold front tomorrow morning will bring a chance of rain tomorrow and cold, freezing weather this weekend.
If moisture gets into North Arkansas Friday night, a rain/snow mix is possible with temperatures there in the mid-30s in the evening.
