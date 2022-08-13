TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: That dry air that can warm up quickly will do exactly that Sunday. We will go from the 60s in the morning all the way to the 90s in the afternoon. I’m forecasting a high of 97° in Little Rock. The humidity will stay low in Central Arkansas so the feels like temperatures will be the same as the actual temperature. Locations in Southern Arkansas will be a little more humid and heat advisories are possible there. Skies will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind of around 5 mph.

MONDAY: A southerly breeze will blow warmer and more humid air into Arkansas Monday. Temperatures will be near 100° with heat advisories likely. There is a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The extended outlook is wet. A low-pressure system will near Arkansas on Tuesday, bringing a 40% chance for rain. It will stall over us on Wednesday, bringing a 50% chance of rain that day. Once the system moves out on Thursday, we will see less humid conditions return!

Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.