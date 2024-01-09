OVERNIGHT: It’s going to stay blustery this evening with temperature sin the 30s and a westerly wind sustained around 20-25mph. It will feel like the 20s, so bundle up if you’re doing anything outside. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s come sunrise with wind calming down overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The best day in the extended forecast is Wednesday, with sunshine, normal wind and temperatures in the low 50s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain, wind and even a few storms roll through Thursday night into Friday across Arkansas. South Arkansas has a shot for one or two strong to severe storms, with damaging wind and hail the primary threats. Some isolated power outages could occur. Behind the rain will come snow Friday morning, with parts of northwest Arkansas seeing 1-2″ of snow possible. Wind will gust 40-45mph.

ARCTIC AIR: Frigid conditions arrive this weekend with biting cold next week. High temps this weekend will be in the upper 30s, with mornings in the 20s. Rain and snow moves in Sunday night into early Monday morning for MLK Day. The most impactful wintry weather looks more likely for Little Rock Sunday night into Monday. Mornings drop to the teens to start next week with dangerous cold.