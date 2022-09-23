After a brief cool down Friday, temperatures this weekend will soar back into the 90s Saturday and Sunday ahead of a cold front that may bring a showers or two Saturday and across south Arkansas Sunday.

High pressure will spread across the Mid South Monday with highs through mid week in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 50s.

A reinforcing push of cooler air will move in late next week with highs dropping into the 70s with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.