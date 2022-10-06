A pair of cold fronts will usher in more fall-like weather as we head into the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs generally in the 70s.

Return flow kicks in next week with highs rebounding to the 80s to around 90°. Another cold front will move through the Mid South late Wednesday and early Thursday with a few showers possible.

The wildfire danger will remain high through next week with county burn bans continuing to mount.

There’s a small chance of showers beginning in north Arkansas Monday and statewide Wednesday and Thursday.