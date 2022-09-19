It is hot today and will only get hotter this week with a big ridge of high pressure over Arkansas. Today, Little Rock will top out at 98° with a sunny sky. We could hit 100° by Wednesday.

A little relief from this massive heat will come Thursday with the passing of one cool front. But even then temperatures will still be above average.

Another front will come through Sunday. There is a chance of rain with this front, but at least it will bring temperatures back to around average for the start of next week.