A stationary front over south Arkansas will gradually dissipate through Thursday but until then, expect to see continued chances of showers and thunderstorms.
By Friday into early next week a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will usher in hotter and moire humid weather with typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again be up into the low 90s with lows only in the low to mid 70s.
