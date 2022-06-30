Our Thursday is starting off five to ten degrees warmer than Wednesday did. That’s because a warm front is passing through the state. It will bring back the high humidity with which our summers are usually filled. Temperatures will also be on the rise.

Little Rock will start off in the upper 60s and quickly go through the 70s. It could be in the 80s by 10 AM, then it will eventually top out at 92°. With the return of humidity, daytime heating will lead to isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Afternoon isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon too. They may start a little sooner too! They could develop as early as Noon.

The rain chance will go up over the weekend when an area of low pressure comes up from Louisiana.