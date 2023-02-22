Storms with little to no lighting moved through West Arkansas this morning, are moving through Central Arkansas here in the Midday, and will move into East Arkansas this afternoon. Heavy rain and strong gusty winds of 40 mph+ are possible as the line of storms moves through.

If any of the storms strengthen into true severe storms, then higher wind gusts, 58 mph and higher, will be possible. That is possible, but it doesn’t appear too likely.

Storms will be out of the state by 5 PM. The cold front won’t pass through until Thursday afternoon. Cold and rainy weather will settle in Friday.