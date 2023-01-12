Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.

We will experience cold weather through Sunday morning, the it will start to turn mild again. Then, a new system will bring showers on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with temperatures in the 60s. Another system could bring some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.