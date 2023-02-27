Lots of sunshine and pleasantly warm weather will stick around for Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

A warm front will move northward across Arkansas Wednesday with occasional rain and isolated thunderstorms. This will be followed by a strong cold front that will be accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be severe, Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Lingering rain showers, with snow showers possible northwest, will continue into Friday morning.

Highs pressure will bring fair weather and slightly warmer than average highs in the 60s over the weekend into early next week.