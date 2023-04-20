The chance of rain will dramatically increase this evening as storms move into and through Central Arkansas.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail 1″ or smaller are possible. Very heavy rain will produce 1-2″ for most, but some may get 2-4″ of rain before everything wraps up Friday. The main severe weather threat, though, will be this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9:00 p.m.