TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms, which could be severe, are expected through around midnight. Many areas will remain dry, but any storms that develop could be severe and bring damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. More on tonight’s and tomorrow’s severe weather risk is in the link below.

TOMORROW: Thunderstorm chances will continue through the morning and afternoon hours as our next cold front approaches. These storms will continue to have the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.

EXTENDED: The rest of the 7-day forecast looks to be quiet. Easter weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Quiet weather will continue into early next week as temperatures continue to warm into the mid to upper 70s.