TODAY: Storms are in the forecast yet again for your Wednesday. Strong to severe storms will move into Central Arkansas around 10 AM and linger into the early afternoon hours. The storms will move out in the late afternoon, so evening plans are a go! Temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light south breeze.

TONIGHT: Skies clear out with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Quiet conditions continue into your Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

EXTENDED: After another stormy morning Friday, our weather pattern will take a shift. High pressure will gain control over the weekend and bring us some nice comfortable weather. Next week we are watching a HUGE warm-up. We could see triple digits next week.

