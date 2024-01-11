TONIGHT: Rain and storm chances will continue to increase overnight. Storms will be possible overnight through early Friday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

TOMORROW: Storms will continue throughout the morning hours on Saturday. Some areas, mainly across northern Arkansas could see some rain transitioning to snow on Friday. Totals will be less than an inch. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Friday.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will stay cool on Saturday with bitterly cold temperatures moving into the state on Sunday. A better chance for accumulating snow will return to the forecast Sunday into Monday. Temperatures likely won’t reach freezing on Monday and Tuesday of next week.