TONIGHT: Several rounds of thunderstorms will move through the state this evening and overnight. The first line of storms could have some isolated severe weather. The Arkansas Storm Team will be watching for hail, damaging winds, and any possible rotation throughout tonight. There will be ongoing showers and another line of thunderstorms closer to Wednesday morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The best chance for heavy rain will be in the morning. The afternoon will be cloudy with lingering showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. There are no severe weather concerns Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s with a south wind 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: The storm system will try to move out Thursday. There will be some clouds and a small risk for a shower mainly across Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will be cool in the low 70s.

EXTENDED: A large area of high pressure will enter the region. This will bring us sunny and quiet weather through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s by the weekend!

