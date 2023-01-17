A strong storm system and cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to Arkansas Wednesday with the potential for severe weather. Although many elements for severe weather will be in place, instability will be low for all but far southeast and east central Arkansas where a tornado or two will be possible. Locally heavy rain is likely especially south/east of the I30/US67 corridor.

High pressure will pull in much cooler and drier air by Wednesday evening rain chances to an end along with colder temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

Another storm system will move along the Gulf coast late Saturday into Sunday with areas of rain expected but with the far southern track of the low, severe weather is not expected.

Next week will start off colder and dry.