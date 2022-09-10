SUNDAY: The second half of the weekend will be a transitional day. This means we will start the day with muggy air and mostly cloudy skies. During the afternoon a cold front will move through Arkansas from northwest to southeast. Normally with a cold front, we would be concerned with strong thunderstorms, but this one will be mainly dry. There is only a 20% chance for a very isolated shower Sunday.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 80s here in Little Rock before the cold front moves through. After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!

MONDAY: Speaking of a crisp feel to the air… That’s how Monday will start! Morning temperatures will be in the 50s across all of Arkansas with upper 40s possible across the north! The afternoon will feature temperatures in the mid 80s and sunny skies! It will actually feel cooler than the mid 80s because of the low humidity.

TUESDAY: The sunny and dry weather continues into Tuesday! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the afternoon will be near 90°. Again, it will feel comfortable with low humidity.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Sunny skies will continue for the rest of the work week. High pressure is going to park itself right over Arkansas. Expect lows in the 60s and highs in the low 90s for a while. No rain is expected in the extended outlook,

Happy Saturday everyone! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

