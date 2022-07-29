A cold front moving south through Arkansas into early next week will bring widespread clouds and showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be locally heavy at time and one or two of the thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds.
Hotter weather will return for the balance of next week with rain chances diminishing. Highs will be back up into the mid 90s with afternoon heat indices up to 105°.
STAY INFORMED:
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.