TONIGHT: Strong to severe storms will remain possible through around midnight across northern and central Arkansas. Storms could produce wind gusts over 70 mph, large hail, and even one or two tornadoes. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 AM across central Arkansas.
TOMORROW: One or two showers will be possible on Thursday, however, most of the day looks to be dry. High temperatures will range from the 80s across northern Arkansas to near 100° south. Here in Central Arkansas temperatures will be near 90°. There are heat advisories and excessive heat warnings in effect for southern Arkansas.
EXTENDED: Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.